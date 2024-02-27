Update: Following the publication of this story on Tuesday morning, the nonprofit's founder Del Seymour told The Standard he was assured by the homelessness department that his nonprofit, Code Tenderloin, is in good standing with the city and will continue to participate in future point-in-time counts. A department spokesperson confirmed that account.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing did not respond to questions about whether it had issued a ban.

In the aftermath of the biennial count, which provides an estimate of the thousands of people living on the streets and is required to access millions in federal funding, the founder of one of the nonprofits responsible for conducting the count said on Monday that it had been banned from participating in future counts.

San Francisco’s count of homeless people was so confusing this year that the city was compelled to recount four different areas, according to city officials.

However, there continued to be widespread confusion following the Jan. 30 homeless counts. A report by The Standard published on Feb. 1 depicted a feeling of disarray among homeless count volunteers—who notably included Mayor London Breed—on the night of the count. That report was followed by city officials ordering recounts of four routes in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

The recount was due to an “effort around quality assurance,” the homelessness department said in an email on Friday afternoon.

However, after The Standard quizzed homeless department staffers and the Mayor’s Office, officials appeared to backtrack on Monday, saying they decided not to use the new data and claiming the initial count was done in alignment with best practices.

Code Tenderloin, a nonprofit that had 47 volunteers working on this year's count, said on Monday that the city cut communications with them on matters regarding the count since The Standard’s reporting. The story highlighted confusion on the correct way to carry out the count by volunteers, city officials and the nonprofit’s founder, Del Seymour.

Seymour said Monday that The Standard’s article cast doubt on the data obtained by his nonprofit’s team of volunteers, which he emphasized are not employees.

Seymour, who has worked the count for a decade in various roles, said he believes the data obtained by his volunteers was legitimate and that the issues lie in the methodology of the count.

“The [‘point-in-time’] count is a very inaccurate count. It’s a great estimation, but it comes nowhere close to an accurate count,” Seymour said. “So I don’t see a need to go out and do a recount.”

City officials and Code Tenderloin did not clarify if all four routes that were recounted were the nonprofit’s initial responsibility. The nonprofit was tasked with counting homeless people in 24 areas of the city.