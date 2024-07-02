The last time San Francisco had a fog-free Independence Day was in 2020 when festivities were canceled citywide due to the pandemic.

Perhaps the only good news about the dangerous heat wave scorching the Bay Area this week is that fog is expected to burn off along the coast, allowing for clear skies—an essential and rare feature for viewing Fourth of July fireworks.

San Francisco temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-50s on Thursday night, with no fog and mostly clear skies, according to the National Weather Service. Fireworks should be visible across the Bay Area and in the city from places like Fishermen’s Wharf, Crissy Field, Treasure Island and city streets.

Across the Golden Gate in Sausalito, the weather is also expected to be clear of fog, and though it will be slightly cloudy, organizers are optimistic that the fireworks will cut through—along with the opportunity to see a flying car during the city’s daytime parade.

On Tuesday morning, an eight-day excessive heat advisory was issued for most of the Bay Area. Temperatures in San Francisco are forecasted to climb to the mid-80s through the week, while temperatures in inland towns like Fairfield are expected to reach over 110 degrees by Wednesday and are projected to last through the weekend. Those looking to beat the heat can head over the Golden Gate Bridge to Marin, where temperatures along the coast will hover in the mid-70s.