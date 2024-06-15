Lum keeps the vessel in his stripped-down garage, where his 2003 Honda CR-V used to sit before it was stolen, he said. Now, his Tesla Model Y charges outside the garage to make space for the BlackFly.



“It’s all energy efficient at this point,” he said. “I considered getting a small turbine helicopter, but the operation cost would be around $100 an hour whereas it’s about 50 cents a charge.”



A 61-year-old retired veteran, Lum made his living jumping out of military aircrafts rescuing people for the Air Force and has served in countless deployments from the Horn of Africa to Afghanistan. Bored during the pandemic, Lum began searching for an alternative to his paragliding hobby that would shed the heavy equipment and long walks to a launch point but was less squirrely and expensive than a helicopter.



“I came across a video of Marcus showing this aircraft, and it looked so fake, it had to be real,” the pararescue specialist said, referring to the BlackFly’s creator, Marcus Leng. “Ever since I was a kid, I always had my head in the clouds.”