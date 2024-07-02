Roasting Silicon Valley: A comedy show where techies pay to be ridiculed

This line of questioning would be considered horrifically rude in most circumstances, but it was exactly what the San Francisco audience had paid $43 to $139 to see last Saturday night at the Marines’ Memorial Theatre. The 90-minute “Socially Inept Tech Roast Show” was hosted by three “recovering techies,” Austin Nasso, Nikita Oster, and Jesse Warren, who are turning their disillusionment with the industry into a jam-packed comedy tour.

“Oh sucks to be you… how does it feel to know your colleagues pity you?”

An Nvidia product manager was under attack by three men in black. He was sweating, his beads of perspiration captured on an HD camera, and projected onto a large screen on stage.

Their cutting social commentary is why everyone from interns to engineers to Kyum Kim, the cofounder of Blind, and Bryan Johnson of Blueprint diet and “Don’t Die” infamy, have lined up to be roasted. (A 90-minute special starring Kyum Kim will be released on the crew’s YouTube channel this summer.)

The comedy trio’s modus operandi is not to humiliate individual techies, but to lampoon the broader absurdities of the scene, they stressed. But no topic is out of bounds, said Warren, a former AI engineer, who’s interned at SpaceX and Microsoft. “We lean into layoffs,” he said.

“Tech people recognize the absurdity of their jobs,” said Nasso, a former software engineer at Microsoft, in an interview before he took the stage. Furthermore, no one is roasted without consent, said Oster, a former game developer. “People opt in… we’re not about calling people out.”

Saisri Akondi, the 27-year-old CEO of D.sole, a smart insole that monitors diabetic neuropathy, made a beeline for the Socially Inept merchandise table before the show on Saturday. She perused the hoodies and tees printed with “I am not a robot,” and the Zoom “mute” button, before selecting a $25 “LAID OFF” tee, with the “AI” highlighted in red.

A long-time fan—“The memes, they’re amazing,” she said—Akondi hoped she’d get roasted that night. Thirty minutes in, she got her wish.

“So, are you just really into feet, then?” commented Nasso, after Akondi told the comedians about her insole company. The screen promptly cut to a team photo from D.Sole’s website, with the founders awkwardly cropped mid-calf. “So you’re the foot girl, but your feet are cut off?” he asked. “Why should we trust you?”

Socially Inept was formed in 2018, a result of its founding trio’s burnout from their tech jobs. “Many people in tech feel trapped,” said Nasso. “They start by loving their jobs and then get disillusioned with them.” Warren and Nasso met on the Seattle comedy club circuit, and immediately began workshopping tech roasts, figuring the industry was ripe for a takedown. Oster, also part of the comedy scene, joined shortly after, and the trio played their first San Francisco show in 2019.