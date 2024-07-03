While much of California is roasting under a “potentially deadly” and prolonged heat wave, San Francisco is…mostly just nice. The city is under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. Thursday with highs in the lower 80s, but it will be spared from the scorching heat being felt elsewhere across the state.

Still, on Wednesday, the city responded to the rising heat by making its nine public pools free to enter. The Standard sent photographer Jason Henry out to the Mission Community Pool, the city’s only outdoor public swimming facilty, to see who was taking advantage of the weather—and the unpaid entrance.