“I’m for anything that is going to protect someone from getting drugged at a bar, but I find the language of the signs to be very offensive,” she said. “I think it’s really triggering and really insensitive. It sounds like a ‘Got milk?’ ad and like, ‘If you get roofied, it’s your fault.’”

“When I first saw the sign, I was horrified,” said Joanna Lioce, a long-time San Francisco bartender who currently works at Vesuvio Cafe in North Beach. The law lays out specific wording that businesses should use, which Lioce found frustrating. The required messaging reads, “Don’t get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here.”

While San Francisco bartenders who spoke with The Standard lauded the new law’s purpose—keeping patrons safe from drugs that can cause extreme drowsiness and memory impairment, leaving them vulnerable to all manner of crime—several took issue with its signage requirements and language. Others hadn’t even heard of the law.

Roughly 2,400 bars and nightclubs across California must now, by law, offer and advertise test kits for so-called date-rape drugs like ketamine and GHB to patrons. The law took effect on Monday, and it’s already a subject of controversy at several local drinking establishments.

As revelers bar hop over the holiday and weekend, they might notice something new at their local watering holes: signs warning them about getting “roofied” and offering test strips to check for spiked drinks.

A representative from his team said the assembly member didn’t receive pushback on the signage or language while the law was pending last year.

“It’s going to make people think twice about engaging in this horrendous crime,” a Lowenthal representative said, adding that the new law also aims to raise awareness.

While official statistics around roofies are scarce, reports from people who suspect someone drugged them or their friends in San Francisco routinely pop up on social media sites like Reddit . Last year, at least four people reported being roofied at a karaoke bar downtown.

The bill’s author, Long Beach Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, has described it as a necessary response to drink-spiking incidents rising to “ crisis proportions ” in California and beyond.

“Of course, it’s not meant to, but if you take the sign out of context of the law, you might think that it’s already happened here,” said Drew Pedersen, a bartender at the historic Ha-Ra Club in the Tenderloin.

Some bar workers also worry the signage could freak out potential customers, implicitly signaling that that specific bar has had issues with roofies in the past.

‘You’re the first person to ask for one of these’

“You’re the first person to ask for one of these,” Cory said.

On Monday, inside the Mission District’s 500 Club, thirsty regulars watched the Portugal-Slovenia soccer match as they enjoyed a shady calm before a historic heat wave hit the Bay Area. Behind the bar, an amiable bartender named Cory was able to produce a test strip card when a reporter asked for one.

Of the 12 bars that The Standard visited on Monday and Tuesday, only six had kits and signage in place, while two bartenders were unaware of the new rules.

When asked how soon a sign informing patrons about the existence of test strips for use might be posted, Cory said he didn’t know yet what full compliance with the law might require.

Meanwhile, at Gold Cane Cocktail Lounge on Haight Street, a startled bartender who was asked about the new law said she hadn’t heard of it.

The bartender, who expressed worry about getting fined or in trouble, asked to take pictures of the front and back of the test-strip card a reporter had on hand.

Devin Blankenship, a spokesperson for California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which is tasked with enforcing the rule, said there are not currently any administrative penalties for licensees who fail to comply with the law, noting that the state is focused on educating bar owners about the requirements.

“There could be future administrative penalties if a licensee were to repeatedly disregard the requirements, but we believe most, if not all, Type 48 licensees will come into compliance,” Blankenship said in an email. “ABC is committed to working with our licensees to make sure their customers are safe.”