BART trains will not run on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae on Friday “due to a defect in the rail,” the transit agency said. The line should be back in service Saturday after crews repair the damage overnight, BART said.

The Red Line was also taken out of service last week for a day when a maintenance vehicle derailed near Oakland’s 19th Street station.

Passengers can still travel between Richmond and Millbrae, but will need to include a transfer in their journey. Riders going from Richmond should hop on the Orange Line Berryessa train and transfer at the MacArthur station to the Yellow Line San Francisco train.