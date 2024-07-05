Skip to main content
BART’s Red Line knocked out of service due to ‘defect’ in rail

The image shows a group of construction workers in reflective vests and hard hats, both standing and seated, on a subway platform at night, inspecting equipment.
BART trains are not running directly from Richmond to Millbrae due to problem with the rail on Friday. | Source: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
By Michael McLaughlin and Tomoki Chien

BART trains will not run on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae on Friday “due to a defect in the rail,” the transit agency said. The line should be back in service Saturday after crews repair the damage overnight, BART said.

The Red Line was also taken out of service last week for a day when a maintenance vehicle derailed near Oakland’s 19th Street station.

Passengers can still travel between Richmond and Millbrae, but will need to include a transfer in their journey. Riders going from Richmond should hop on the Orange Line Berryessa train and transfer at the MacArthur station to the Yellow Line San Francisco train.

Travelers starting in Millbrae need to take a shuttle train to SFO, then take the Yellow Line before transferring again at the MacArthur station to the Orange Line.

The transit system also said earlier this week that it plans to run trains at slower speeds due to the heat wave. Riders should expect delays across all lines, BART said, although Friday’s rail defect does not appear to be related to the heat.

A BART spokesperson did not say what caused the damage to the rail on Friday.

Michael McLaughlin can be reached at mmclaughlin@sfstandard.com
Tomoki Chien can be reached at tchien@sfstandard.com

