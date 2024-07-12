Apple founder Steve Jobs’s widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, who has become a major philanthropist and investor through her Emerson Collective, has put a huge stake down in San Francisco by purchasing the most expensive single-family home ever recorded in the city.

According to property records filed with the city, an entity called The Mister Rogers Trust paid around $71 million for the Pacific Heights property. The Wall Street Journal first identified Powell Jobs as the buyer, citing anonymous sources.

The sellers of the home were Sloan Lindemann Barnett, the daughter of late billionaire art collector George Lindemann and Roger Barnett, the CEO of nutritional products Shaklee Corporation. The couple initially purchased the property at 2840 Broadway in 2011 for a cool $33 million and made extensive renovations during their ownership.

Although it broke city sales price records, the off-market transaction was still less than the sellers were previously seeking.

A real estate source familiar with the listing said that when they toured the property more than a year ago, the sellers were seeking a price of around $100 million. A prior offer to purchase the property was rejected, the source said.

The property is located on the aptly named Billionaire’s Row, a stretch of Broadway known for its expansive manses.

The previous record for the most expensive home sold in San Francisco was in 2021 for $43.5 million.

According to property records database PropertyShark, the estate was originally built in 1916 and spans more than 17,000 square feet across three stories.