“I’m going to have to pray on this,” Roberts continued. “But I have people in my ear saying that I should run for mayor.”

OK. Even in an age where ESPN personality and the all-consuming Stephen A. Smith could openly endorse Chris Christie for president on his show, this was still—pardon the analogy—straight out of left field.

On this day, NBC Bay Area studio analyst and former Major Leaguer Bip Roberts thought A’s rookie Lawrence Butler is really starting to come on now. Enjoy that next year, Sacramento . And just as the show was about to sign off for the night, Roberts started talking about this:

Every game, there is a television show produced around such occasions. For years, made mostly for background noise and unhealthy sports junkies like me. But the heart tends to grow fonder (or ache) when you know something is coming to an end.

It was last Wednesday afternoon. Game 94 of the 162-game season. Was anybody still watching? The soon-to-be-gone Oakland A’s have managed to win one at Fenway Park in Boston 5-2. It lifted them to a record of 35 wins and 59 losses.

“I’m an Oakland boy who understands what’s going on in Oakland,” he continued. “And because I understand the problems very well, I can make that change for you guys.”

His co-host Brodie Brazil told The Standard the following day that the moment came as a total shock and was not discussed beforehand. It was a one-minute segment at the end of the show—usually reserved for throwaway topics like food or movies.

B(etter) i(n) p(erson)

“We’re going to need to get that changed,” he said. A subsequent attempt to pitch Roberts on the poetry of “bipping” potentially being related to him stealing 264 bases in his Major League career was not successful.

“Oh naw,” Roberts, whose birth name is Leon, says. “They took my nickname and turned it upside down. I’m the original. B.I.P. Stands for ‘B(etter) i(n) p(erson).’”

Roberts lets out a deep laugh over the phone when speaking to The Standard the day following what’s now known around the NBC studios as “the Mayor Bip broadcast.”

“I’m sorry to have to ask this, but is your name related to bipping in any way?”

Regarding homelessness, Roberts said he’d like to employ those living on the streets to help clean up the city—killing two birds with one stone. His campaign is less than 24 hours old at this point, so details about how the city’s budget, housing and education crises tie into those problems were sparse.

“I plan on putting together a great team to go out into the streets,” Roberts continued. “I want to be the type of mayor people know they can come up and talk to. There’s a lot of distrust in the community, but we’re only going to get out of this if we learn to lean on each other again.”

“I know a lot of people on both sides,” Roberts says about crime. “Especially those who have been incarcerated. I know how to bring them back together.”

Among other things he’d focus on changing if elected mayor of Oakland are, unsurprisingly, crime and homelessness. According to Roberts, the city’s failure to resolve both issues have contributed to big businesses, including the A’s, wanting to leave the city.

Currently, Ms. Thao is fighting off a fresh wave of intense scrutiny after the FBI raided her home last month for an investigation related to a prominent Bay Area family’s alleged illegal political donations scheme .

Moreover, this race isn’t even real unless Oakland’s sitting mayor, Sheng Thao, actually gets recalled in November. If she doesn’t, the soonest the next mayoral election would take place in the city is in 2026.

‘I’m just me’

According to a report by Sportico , A’s games will continue to be carried on NBC Sports California after John Fisher’s team decamps for Sacramento next year—but it is not clear if the Bay Area studio show will continue in its current format.

Both Brazil and Roberts said they have not yet been briefed by company executives about their futures next season, and NBC did not respond to a request for comment. Of note, longtime A’s play-by-play radio broadcaster Vince Cotroneo announced on the same day of the “Mayor Bip” broadcast that he would no longer be calling games for the team after it leaves Oakland.

For Roberts’ part, he said the idea to float his name for mayor came on the very same day of the broadcast and had nothing to do with his television future. While watching the A’s game in the NBC green room and following the political news of the day, he said a private conversation got him thinking about his life growing up in Oakland and how various people in the community shielded him from bad influences so that he could focus on his athletic career.

“I thought that after all the good things so many people here have done for me in my life, that maybe I could do something for them in return,” Roberts said.