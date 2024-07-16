“Trump is my idol and also like my big brother,” he told The Standard through Google Translate.

A man who peddles “Make America Great Again” hats near Pier 39 said sales are skyrocketing since Saturday’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump . The enterprising salesman, who was born in China, goes by the name Mark Trump and does not speak English.

Mark shared that he lives in San Francisco and is “fully committed to supporting Trump because I love America.” He said he plans to donate all his profits to Trump’s campaign.

For three months, he has sold MAGA hats for $10 along the Embarcadero, he said. It’s his only job.

“Because I sell hats here, I get attacked every day,” he said. “People insult me and spit on me, but I don’t care because I just want to support Trump.”

He added that people often make finger-gun gestures at him and have tried to shove him. He did not say if he had reported the incidents to police.