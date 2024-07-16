Skip to main content
Sales skyrocket at Pier 39 MAGA hat stand run by guy named Mark Trump

A person wearing sunglasses and draped in an American flag stands in front of a large 2024 "MAGA" flag, with several red "Make America Great Again" hats on display.
A man that goes by Mark Trump selling Make America Great Again hats for $10 on a table near Pier 39 on Monday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Tomoki Chien

A man who peddles “Make America Great Again” hats near Pier 39 said sales are skyrocketing since Saturday’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump. The enterprising salesman, who was born in China, goes by the name Mark Trump and does not speak English.

“Trump is my idol and also like my big brother,” he told The Standard through Google Translate.

A man, draped in an American flag, wearing a San Francisco cap, retrieves a $20 bill from a black waist pouch. There's a ship and another person in the background.
A man who goes by Mark Trump selling Make America Great Again near Pier 39. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Red &quot;Make America Great Again&quot; hats are displayed on a table alongside a green hat with frog eyes and a smiley face. An individual holds an American flag.
The hats go for $10 apiece. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Mark shared that he lives in San Francisco and is “fully committed to supporting Trump because I love America.” He said he plans to donate all his profits to Trump’s campaign.

For three months, he has sold MAGA hats for $10 along the Embarcadero, he said. It’s his only job.

“Because I sell hats here, I get attacked every day,” he said. “People insult me and spit on me, but I don’t care because I just want to support Trump.”

He added that people often make finger-gun gestures at him and have tried to shove him. He did not say if he had reported the incidents to police.

When asked where he gets his hats, he said it was a “trade secret.” Under his table was a large Amazon box.

A person is adjusting their red &quot;Make America Great Again&quot; cap while wearing dark sunglasses and a navy coat, standing on a busy sidewalk with buildings in the background.
Fernanda Ponasso, of Buenos Aires, was one of Mark Trump's customers on Monday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person wearing a bright red cap with the slogan &quot;MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN&quot; in white letters, sunglasses, and an American flag patch on the side.
Amanda Leclair, of Mesa, Arizona, models her new MAGA merch. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

He later left the goods with a neighboring taco stand while he reparked his car. 

Nick Leclair, a tourist from Mesa, Ariz., said he bought a hat from Mark on Saturday shortly after learning of the assassination attempt. The 42-year-old noted that he’s not afraid to wear it around San Francisco, because he likes being contrary.

“He’s a controversial asshole,” said his wife, Amanda Leclair, who was wearing the hat Monday afternoon because she didn’t want to do her hair.

Tomoki Chien can be reached at tchien@sfstandard.com

