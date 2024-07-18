Paul Sears, who has lived in San Francisco for 10 years and organized the petition, said he’s routinely “chased out” of the park by rangers with megaphones while walking his dog, Dude, an Australian shepherd-husky mix.

Nearly 700 people have signed an online petition urging the city to rezone the site, demanding “equity for all park users.”

Jackson Park in Potrero Hill is zoned as an athletic field, meaning dogs are banned in order to protect the turf, which is reserved for use by schools and sports leagues.

Dog owners in a quiet San Francisco neighborhood are feuding with the city over a baseball field where they like to walk their pups — but aren’t allowed to.

But Sears and others aren’t giving up without a fight. They continue to use the park with their pooches, calling it an act of “civil disobedience” and insisting they have a right to the space. In recent weeks, Sears told The Standard he no longer obeys rangers’ orders immediately; instead, he takes a few minutes to leave.

“We’re just trying to get a piece of that park when it’s not being used,” Sears said. “They’re paying these staffers to evict people trying to use the park. It comes across in this militaristic way.”

At times, the encounters have turned violent, according to Carlos Carpio, who lives across the street from the park with his dog, whom he refused to name. Carpio alleges they were cornered and pushed against a fence by a park ranger as they attempted to leave the park on April 1, 2022.



“I just felt really targeted,” Carpio said. “I guess I wasn’t moving fast enough for him. … He was touching me, so I ran away, and he cornered me.”