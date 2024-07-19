California’s insurance crisis became very real this spring for Duncan Brown, president of the homeowners association for an apartment complex in downtown San Jose.

Farmers Insurance had provided the HOA’s insurance for years. But in March, the company abruptly said it would not renew the policy as part of its pullback from the state.

An insurance broker searched for a new provider but faced rejection after rejection. The complex ultimately landed with an insurer that’s not regulated by California and an annual premium that increased from $93,997 to $503,462, with less coverage.

“We were just horrified at the size of the increase,” Brown said. “It was just unbelievable — we expected two or three times more, but not five.”

Faced with paying upfront, the HOA had to borrow from its reserves. Now the association plans to charge unit owners about $2,000 each to account for the increase.

“The fact that we had got insurance at all was a relief, but we didn’t have any choice at all on the policy,” he said.

Brown’s predicament may be familiar to many in California, where insurance providers have issued dramatic rate increases, put a moratorium on new policies or withdrawn from the state entirely. The industry has blamed the en masse retreat on the increased risk of wildfires and other disasters related to climate change, combined with inflation and a regulatory system that makes rate increases slow and difficult.