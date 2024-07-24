Gallery of 4 photos

Payman Khodabandeh and Felicia Carroll made the trek from Gilroy, dropping $500 each on tickets. They dressed up for the occasion, with Khodabandeh sporting a custom jacket by Tailors’ Keep. | Source: Colin Peck for The Standard

From left, Katharine Mahaffey, Ally Sinclair and Julia Law had box seats at the symphony courtesy of Ally’s grandmother. Two of the three were first-timers to the venue. | Source: Colin Peck for The Standard

Alex Cervantes, left, came from San Jose for her first visit to the symphony, alongside Anjali Thakur. | Source: Colin Peck for The Standard