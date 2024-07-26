“She was given this position because she knew the DA,” a former Victim Services employee who worked under Willis told The Standard. The former employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of professional backlash, said Willis had little knowledge of the law around victims’ rights.

While city ethics rules require disclosing close relationships — and bar the hiring of direct family members — the appointment raises questions about the DA’s appointment of a friend who has few of the typical qualifications for the chief-of-staff position and holds down a lucrative second job.

Monifa Willis, who still earns more than $100,000 a year for her part-time work at UCSF, was initially hired in 2022 to run the District Attorney’s Office’s Victim Services Division. She was also the CEO of a marijuana dispensary called New Life CA, which is now closed.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in March quietly promoted a nursing professor with no legal license — who is a longtime friend — to run the office as chief of staff, with an annual salary of nearly $300,000.

The District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the hiring of Willis as chief of staff did not present a conflict of interest for Jenkins. It said Willis was hired for her experience within and outside of the office.

“Nepotism erodes public trust,” he wrote in an email to The Standard. “As San Franciscans, we deserve better from our District Attorney’s Office. My administration will not tolerate such abuses of office — assignments will be based on merit, experience and competence.”

Ryan Khojasteh, who is running against Jenkins for DA, said the decision to hire Willis shows bad judgment and special treatment of a friend.

“Stuff fell through the cracks all the time because she was too busy doing two jobs,” said the former employee. “I’ve seen her [teaching online] classes during work hours.”

“I am proud to have Monifa Willis serve as my chief of staff,” said Jenkins in an emailed statement. “I have had the honor and privilege of knowing Monifa for years and am excited to work with her in this capacity.”

A description of the time-consuming position reveals that the chief of staff “oversees, develops and delegates responsibilities for essential processes of the city’s preeminent law enforcement agency including areas of policy and legislation, staffing, communications, data and research, victim services, community engagement, front office operations and all large scale projects/changes and implementations that impacts the Office.”

The chief of staff does not manage daily proceedings in court, which are handled by Assistant District Attorney Ana Gonzalez.

A former senior district attorney administrator questioned how someone with no legal license or experience other than two years in Victim Services can run such an organization.

“You have to have some basic understanding of the criminal justice system, and you don’t get that as a victim services advocate,” said the former administrator.