Dare I say it is possible to find a deal on a home in San Francisco in 2024?

The market is in an interesting position, with some homes getting 40-plus offers and selling for all cash in a couple weeks (see: single-family residences on the west side with attractive list prices), while others are languishing on the market for months with massive price cuts (see: condos downtown).

Between these extremes are where deals are to be had — maybe. It’s still expensive — Bay Area prices are up 6% this year — but there are indeed nice properties out there that have been overlooked. Compare this to 2019, when every property was the subject of a bidding war. Today, a home might be on the market longer than 30 days, have numerous price cuts or even sell for below the asking price.

What is a find, exactly? It’s a home you love but perhaps has quirks that make it less desirable to others. Maybe it’s too small, too retro or too weird, but for you, it’s just right. And when you can avoid competing with other potential buyers, the real estate stars can align. It happens sometimes, even in San Francisco.

The purpose of this column is to shine a light on the finds, something I’ve been doing the last several years on a popular account on X.

I’ve lived in San Francisco 17 years and have co-founded two companies, Priceonomics and Personforce, but recently became a licensed real estate agent. I’ve purchased properties in San Francisco, as well as Sonoma and an area near Yosemite National Park; Kauai; Taos, N.M.; Oregon; and Asheville, N.C.