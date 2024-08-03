After one treatment, which involved sitting in a chair for 30 minutes, while a technician ran the laser – which resembled a mini vacuum head attached to a nozzle and a giant white box – over his face, Kobe’s acne had shrunk, and after three, his skin was noticeably clearer. “It made such a difference,” Ellie said.

The price at The G Spa, a Union Square medical spa , was $3,000, but Ellie didn’t blink. “We were so desperate,” she said. “We were willing to try anything.”

Medication was the next step, but she was worried about side effects. Then she heard about AviClear, a laser skin treatment introduced in 2022. The laser, created by Brisbane-based Cutera, offers a drug-free way to clear acne, by selectively targeting and suppressing the sebaceous glands via a specific wavelength. It works on all skin types and colors and has no recovery period. The promise was that three treatments spaced a month apart would significantly smooth Kobe’s complexion.

Ellie hated seeing her vibrant, smart son so morose, and she felt helpless. “I was trying so hard to help,” she said, tearing up. “He just wanted his mom to fix it.”

Ellie began taking her son to a facialist every six weeks for skin-clearing treatments, priced at $150. They helped a little, she said. Next, they visited a dermatologist who prescribed tretinoin, a vitamin A cream known for increasing cell turnover. There was maybe a 10% overall improvement in Kobe’s skin, his mother said.

At school, Kobe told Ellie, he was “getting ripped,” and he just wanted his skin to clear up. “Why can’t you fix this?” he shouted.

His mother, Ellie, who asked that her and her son’s real names not be used, offered up the usual treatments: benzoyl peroxide face washes, pimple patches, creams. Kobe’s skin didn’t improve. Ellie tried switching to a gentler laundry detergent and adding more whole grains and proteins to the family’s diet. The acne continued.

Kobe began breaking out last year, when he was 13. Pustules erupted across his forehead, nose and cheeks, like someone had taken a red Sharpie to his face. His skin was painful and throbbed constantly. A rough fingernail absently rubbed across his cheek felt like fire.

Ellie is one of a growing number of Bay Area parents who have taken a high-tech approach to targeting their kids’ acne. There’s a big market for acne-busting products — in 2022, the segment raked in $10 billion globally — but before that year, there had been little innovation. Sure, red-light therapy may help a little, dermatologists say, but the gold standard is medication.

Some parents, however, were troubled by the go-to crater-clearing prescription medication, isotretinoin (the generic name for Accutane), which the FDA has linked to an increased risk of suicide and depression. Despite these claims being partially debunked, parents have been wary, and researchers have scrambled to create alternatives.

Which brings us to acne-killing lasers. In 2022, AviClear and the Accure Laser System entered the market, both operating on a 1,726-nanometer wavelength to target the sebaceous glands and decrease oiliness. As of June, there were 33 AviClear providers within 100 miles of San Francisco.

The G Spa, the Union Square provider that treated Kobe, received its AviClear device in 2023. A G Spa spokesperson, Alex Lee, said teenagers account for around 20% of all AviClear treatments. The cost is $2,500 for three treatments, and $225 hydrafacials are also popular for spotty teens, said Lee. Many kids are dropped off after school and treated while parents go shopping. “We get a lot of calls from parents,” he said. “They’re frantic to make their kids feel better. … They say that AviClear will help their kids go to prom.”

That echoes what Dr. William Ting, an East Bay dermatologist with offices in San Ramon, Hercules and Livermore, has heard from parents. “There’s a lot of urgency, especially when they’re starting college soon,” he said of teen patients. Teens account for around 80% of his AviClear treatments, with the youngest at 14.

Teens with bad skin, especially those with cystic acne, often feel like it’s the end of the world, Ting said. They’d happily swallow whatever medication might improve their skin, but many parents prefer the more expensive lasers — which, unlike Accutane, are not covered by insurance — because of the limited side effects. For “the Berkeley moms, the Orinda moms, it’s worthwhile,” he said. They’re happy to pay to improve their kids’ quality of life.

At first, Ting was dubious of AviClear, having seen many too-good-to-be-true devices over the years. However, he has been consistently impressed with the results. “It even seems to be good at reducing acne scars,” he said.