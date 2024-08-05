Jon Jacobo, a former City Hall aide and rising star in San Francisco politics, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and domestic violence, the district attorney said Monday.

Jacobo is charged with one count of rape by force, one count of oral copulation by force, one count of sexual battery by restraint and one count of domestic violence. Jacobo was booked into San Francisco County Jail on Monday at 3:47 p.m., records show, and is held on a $2 million bond.

Jacobo is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. The district attorney moved to have him detained pending trial.

The charges follow disturbing allegations from four women, detailed in The Standard’s investigation, that ranged from stalking, harassment and threats to domestic violence, strangulation, sexual assault and rape. The women shared audio recordings, text messages, photos and other evidence with The Standard to support their allegations against Jacobo, some of which they also shared with San Francisco police.

Jacobo, who until April was an executive at the affordable housing nonprofit TODCO, had been an influential figure in local Democratic circles. In addition to working as an aide for former Supervisor Jane Kim, Jacobo held high-ranking positions at the nonprofit Calle 24, the Latino Task Force and other organizations, gaining a reputation as a charismatic, politically connected activist who appeared destined for elected office.

In 2021, Sasha Perigo, an advocate for affordable housing, publicly accused Jacobo of raping her months earlier at his apartment. In a social media post, Perigo linked to a seven-page document laying out details of the alleged incident, including what she said were test results from her rape kit and screenshots of text messages. Jacobo said the encounter was consensual, and Perigo declined to press charges, citing her distrust of the criminal justice system.

In the months following Perigo’s public accusation, three women filed police reports against Jacobo. The accusers, a former girlfriend and two other women who spoke with The Standard on the condition of anonymity, said they felt brushed aside in their attempts to raise the alarm about him.

In a collective statement, Perigo and two of Jacobo’s other accusers called the charges “a meaningful step toward accountability” and changing “a culture of impunity around sexual violence.”

“It took multiple victims coming forward about the sexual and domestic violence inflicted upon them by Jon, and engaging with the criminal legal system over several years for us to get to this point today,” the statement says.

“Many proclaim to ‘believe survivors’ in statements, but the sad reality is that this is often empty rhetoric. In practice, survivors are not believed and often discredited. Survivors face character assassination and retaliation, negatively impacting our personal lives and professional careers,” the statement continues. “And despite all of this, it is ultimately survivors who are tasked with doing the hard work of battling stereotypes, misconceptions, shame and power to seek justice and accountability for these crimes.”

The criminal charges stem from an incident in 2021. According to the district attorney’s office, count documents show an unnamed victim met Jacobo in 2019, and they developed an intimate relationship.