The fallout from The Standard’s report in which three women made allegations of violence and sexual assault against San Francisco political organizer Jon Jacobo was swift, but it appears to be far from over.

Less than 10 hours after the report’s publication Tuesday, officials for TODCO—one of the most politically powerful affordable housing nonprofits in the city—confirmed that Jacobo had resigned from his director position. Meanwhile, Police Chief Bill Scott posted on social media that investigators were working “diligently” on the women’s cases, and Supervisor Hillary Ronen called for a public hearing to understand how thoroughly the city responds to allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

The Standard has since learned that special crimes investigators called and emailed Sasha Perigo—a woman who publicly accused Jacobo of rape in 2021—and she intends to meet with police to discuss pressing charges against Jacobo.

Perigo resisted working with law enforcement three years ago—in part because of her distrust of police but also because she was uncertain if her experience was an isolated incident or part of a pattern of predatory behavior by Jacobo, who was a former commissioner, City Hall aide and rising star in progressive politics.