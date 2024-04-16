"After initial allegations were made against Jon, we conducted an internal review of his work with our organization and we found no issues. We were not aware of the issues raised today," TODCO CEO Anna Yee said in a statement. "When it comes to these allegations the reality is a social justice nonprofit like ours is not qualified to investigate potentially criminal acts and that responsibility rests with law enforcement.



"We can, and do, believe in two deeply held convictions equally; we must listen and hear the voices of women when they speak out and we must remember everyone deserves due process," Yee added.



The Standard interviewed three women, all of whom worked at high levels of local government and public policy in San Francisco, about their experiences with Jacobo. They came forward with their stories about Jacobo after Sasha Perigo, a housing activist, publicly accused Jacobo of rape in 2021.