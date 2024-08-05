A routine Waymo ride to work turned into a harrowing near-miss for one San Francisco commuter when an illegal sideshow suddenly erupted in the robotaxi’s path.

The Friday morning ride began gently, cruising gently through San Francisco’s streets at the exact speed limit or less while bumping the passenger’s preferred Depeche Mode radio station.

The rider, social media administrator Chelsea Robinson, was being driven through the Mission around 6:50 a.m. when she encountered a driver performing high-speed “donuts” at Shotwell and 25th streets.

“I immediately panicked,” Robinson wrote on Reddit. “I can trust the Waymo, but I can’t trust this driver.”

The robotaxi proceeded into the intersection, she said; the two vehicles came within a foot of crashing before the sideshow driver screeched to a halt.