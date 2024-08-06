It’s nearly impossible to pry a working chef out of the kitchen for a night. But once a year, the world’s most famous tire-company-turned-restaurant-award-bestower summons nearly 100 name-brand chefs from across California to one hotel banquet room. They show up, of course, because it’s Michelin.

And so, Monday night at the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay — because Monday is the traditional chef’s night off — Thomas Keller of the French Laundry (three Michelin stars) sipped from a cut-crystal glass not five feet from Val Cantu of Californios (two stars). Meanwhile, Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski of State Bird Provisions and the Progress (one star each) hovered around a bar table with Michael and Lindsay Tusk of Quince (three stars).

They came for the open bar: “I’m just here for the free drinks,” the chef behind one of San Francisco’s only Michelin-starred Korean restaurants quipped, gesturing with a glass of (entirely unremarkable) wine you’d probably never find on the menu of a Michelin-starred restaurant. And they came for the free food: “I’m just here for the jamón,” remarked the chef’s wife, shuttling a plateful of Spanish ham through a carpeted hotel hallway.

This was, on some level, posturing. Because, obviously, the chefs came to be recognized for their work in a room full of their peers. Or at least, that was the hope.