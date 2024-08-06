One man was shot dead and two men were wounded in a shooting late Monday night near an intersection with a reputation for open-air drug use, authorities said.
The victims were scattered around Market and Sixth streets.
The man who was killed was found on Market between Sixth and Seventh, the San Francisco Police Department said Tuesday. He later died at a hospital.
Another victim was found on Market and Sixth with life-threatening injuries. The third was spotted on Seventh Street near Stevenson Street and was found to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police did not say what preceded the shooting or how many suspects there were. No arrests have been made.
All three victims had “traumatic penetrating injuries,” a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said Tuesday morning.
The intersection of Market and Seventh streets, close to the shootings, is infamous for being the former epicenter of San Francisco’s drug crisis after dark, with illegal markets and open-air drug use often seen there. Since the multiagency crackdown began over a year ago, the illegal night market has been pushed around the Civic Center area.