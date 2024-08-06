Waymo riders can now take robotaxis beyond San Francisco as the company expands its service just outside the city limits.

The Alphabet-owned company is adding 10 square miles to its service area, covering Daly City, Broadmoor and Colma.

That means a Waymo ride from San Francisco to get your martini fix at Original Joe’s Westlake is finally a possibility. However, users hoping for a ride down to San Francisco International Airport will have to keep waiting.

In June, Waymo killed its waitlist, allowing anyone to download the app and request a ride. That move corresponded with additional testing on local freeways that has led to hiccups.