San Francisco police spent nearly $250,000 on overtime pay to respond to the Dolores Park Hill Bomb last month, according to an email shared with The Standard.

Police had warned the day before the July 6 event that they would block off Dolores Street and make arrests to stop skaters from bombing down the boulevard. Despite the barricade and heavy police presence, skaters just moved the illegal event a block over to Church Street and careened down the hill anyway.