However much the Golden Gate Bridge may be a sublime symbol of San Francisco and a magnificent architectural achievement, it is also a place of death. But a barrier designed to keep people from jumping off the 87-year-old Art Deco span is saving lives only eight months after its completion.

Data indicates that only four people have died by suicide on the Golden Gate Bridge so far in 2024. That is approximately 20 percent of the annual average for this date, according to bridge authorities.

Since the bridge opened to traffic in 1937, close to 1,800 people have ended their lives by jumping into the chilly currents 200 feet below the road deck. In 2013, the most recent peak, an astounding 46 individuals took their own lives. Over the past five years, the average has been in the low 20s, or almost one every other week.

In response to this persistent trend, anti-suicide advocates led by survivors’ groups proposed two “nets” along both sides of the bridge, as much to catch anyone who leaped off the parapet as to prevent them from trying. Opponents pushed back vigorously, citing both the threat to the bridge’s aesthetics and the belief that anyone determined to take their own life will find another way to do so.