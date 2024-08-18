Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Thieves pilfer vintage cash register from San Francisco restaurant

The owner of Hamburger Haven said he puts more blame on city leaders than the burglars.

A diner with wooden walls and ceiling fans, counter seating, and window tables. People are dining, and a staff member is working behind the counter.
The vintage cash register, seen atop the front counter at Hamburger Haven in July 2022, was stolen in a burglary Sunday, according to police and the Clement Street restaurant’s owner.
By George Kelly

An early Sunday burglary at Hamburger Haven, a long-standing restaurant on San Francisco’s Clement Street, has left its owner frustrated but resolute.

Thieves pried open a window in the back dining room and stole an antique NCR cash register from 1968, which owner Roozbeh Falahati described as a centerpiece of the restaurant. The burglars were apparently unable to open the register.

“It happens about twice a year here,” Falahati told The Standard.

He said the restaurant weathered four break-ins in the past two years since reopening, compared to only one during his father’s 30-year tenure running the establishment.

Falahati, who reopened Hamburger Haven in July 2022 after a two-and-a-half-year closure during the pandemic, expressed more frustration with city leadership than the perpetrators.

“We as a city, we keep enabling this type of behavior,” he said. “I think it’s just our fault.”

In response to the burglary, Falahati placed a sign outside the restaurant urging customers to “change the leadership in the city” and “change the leadership in our safety” through voting.

In an Instagram post sharing a picture of the sign, San Francisco mayoral candidate and former mayor Mark Farrell said the restaurant was “absolutely right.”

“It’s time we change the leadership in our city. They’re just the latest small business to fall victim to City Hall’s public safety failures. Public safety must be the top priority of our government,” Farrell said before urging Clement Street visitors to support the restaurant “and like they said — be sure to VOTE.”

The incident is part of a broader trend of commercial crimes affecting neighboring businesses. Falahati said that at least two nearby establishments, Cafe La Flore and a local dry cleaner, were also recently targeted.

Despite the setback, Falahati remains optimistic about his business, which he says has thrived since reopening.

“The neighborhood has welcomed us back,” he said. “We’re very happy to be here.”

But he said accountability starts at the top.

“This is one of those things where we’re not upset with the people that are doing this,” he said, “we’re upset with the people in charge of the city.”

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

