He said the restaurant weathered four break-ins in the past two years since reopening, compared to only one during his father’s 30-year tenure running the establishment.

“It happens about twice a year here,” Falahati told The Standard.

Thieves pried open a window in the back dining room and stole an antique NCR cash register from 1968, which owner Roozbeh Falahati described as a centerpiece of the restaurant. The burglars were apparently unable to open the register.

An early Sunday burglary at Hamburger Haven, a long-standing restaurant on San Francisco’s Clement Street, has left its owner frustrated but resolute.

In response to the burglary, Falahati placed a sign outside the restaurant urging customers to “change the leadership in the city” and “change the leadership in our safety” through voting.

“We as a city, we keep enabling this type of behavior,” he said. “I think it’s just our fault.”

Falahati, who reopened Hamburger Haven in July 2022 after a two-and-a-half-year closure during the pandemic, expressed more frustration with city leadership than the perpetrators.

Hamburger Haven is absolutely right – it’s time we change the leadership in our city. They’re just the latest small business to fall victim to City Hall’s public safety failures. Public safety must be the top priority of our government. As Mayor, I will bring a zero tolerance… pic.twitter.com/RySjs8g3VL

In an Instagram post sharing a picture of the sign, San Francisco mayoral candidate and former mayor Mark Farrell said the restaurant was “absolutely right.”

“It’s time we change the leadership in our city. They’re just the latest small business to fall victim to City Hall’s public safety failures. Public safety must be the top priority of our government,” Farrell said before urging Clement Street visitors to support the restaurant “and like they said — be sure to VOTE.”

The incident is part of a broader trend of commercial crimes affecting neighboring businesses. Falahati said that at least two nearby establishments, Cafe La Flore and a local dry cleaner, were also recently targeted.

Despite the setback, Falahati remains optimistic about his business, which he says has thrived since reopening.

“The neighborhood has welcomed us back,” he said. “We’re very happy to be here.”

But he said accountability starts at the top.