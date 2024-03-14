There’s a lot to love about the Halfway Club, the new bar that opened in January by a pair of industry vets, Greg Quinn and Ethan Terry, located just on the border of Crocker-Amazon and the Excelsior in the old Broken Record space. I love the drive there down Mission Street–it gives a glimpse of an older San Francisco, free of luxe apartments and high-rises. Despite the bar being new, it feels like it's been around since the ’70s, with its jukebox, orange leather booths and highway signs hung up against brick walls. Quinn and Terry are going for a Midwestern tavern meets Dad’s basement bar vibe, and they’ve nailed it.