The fall of Intel is a cautionary tale for Silicon Valley

Even in a world where Elon Musk announces company decisions on Twitter before telling his employees, it’s not every day that the CEO of a Fortune 500 company starts tweeting bible verses like this:

“Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you. Give careful thought to the paths for your feet and be steadfast in all your ways” Proverbs 4:25-26

Granted, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has always been a proudly religious man, but his recent choice of scripture carries a tinge of extra weight given the fact that the company had to slash more than 15,000 jobs this month, or 13% of its workforce, while halting its dividend payments for the first time in 20 years.

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9

Now it reads like a rallying cry both for him and the employees who remain.

For more than three decades, Intel was the worldwide leader in both the design and manufacturing of computer chips. Its rise between the 1970s and 2000s coincided with Silicon Valley bursting into mainstream consciousness.

The South Bay, where Intel is based — an unassuming region about an hour south of San Francisco — was responsible for pumping out the technology that powered the world’s personal computing revolution. As recently as June, Intel reported about 116,500 employees.

But the good times clearly didn’t last forever. In recent years, one of Silicon Valley’s Mount Rushmore companies found itself in a precarious position that the current crop of tech billionaires are maniacally trying to avoid: getting left behind.

With demand tilting first to smartphones and now to artificial intelligence — two tech waves that Intel missed out on while at the top of the industry — the company is struggling to find a business line in which it can still succeed, let alone win.