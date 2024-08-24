The Victorian, graced with a quartet of turned entry columns and faceted dentils, was originally a spacious single-family home that was subdivided into three units in the 1950s. When Sheth moved into the top-floor flat in 2011, he shared it with four roommates, and every room except those containing a stove or a toilet was occupied by a bed. The home’s only identifiable style at the time was classic Craigslist roommate maximalism.

“Cities are just a bunch of people who choose to be together,” says Sheth , who designed San Francisco-defining locations for Sightglass Coffee, Tartine Manufactory, Popi’s Oysterette, and Hi Felicia. “We define it and make it real.”

Anand Sheth’s three-bedroom Victorian flat, nestled on a leafy street between Noe Valley and the Mission, isn’t just the architect’s dream home. It’s a microcosm of his philosophy about cities. Although the building was constructed in 1895, its occupants have shifted so dramatically, and so numerously, that it can’t be said to be the same place it once was.

Today, Sheth is the sole tenant, having outlasted all his roommates and annexed the place for himself. Each room is painted a different color, with the most dramatic spaces featuring an eye-catching multitude of perfectly matched hues. There’s custom lighting and furniture, and walls hung with pieces from up-and-coming international artists. Sheth’s architecture and design office occupies one of the former bedrooms. There’s another spare for guests, or just for reading, doing yoga, or smoking a joint with friends after dinner.

When Sheth moved in, there were peeling pergo tiles on the floor, and the walls exhibited decades’ worth of poorly executed paint jobs. Back then, Sheth was a scrappy student at California College of the Arts and an intern at Boor Bridges Architecture; he now wishes he could say he saw the building’s potential. But, he recalls, he was mostly just grateful for an affordable room in a fun neighborhood.