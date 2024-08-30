Need a last-minute Labor Day adventure? Take a road trip to a roadhouse

On the banks of the Russian River, Rio Nido Roadhouse has seen tough times. The historic stopover dates to the 1800s and had its heyday from the 1920s through the 1950s. But floods and fires are the region’s enduring burden, and the original roadhouse was washed away in the Great Valentine’s Day Flood of 1986. The current iteration is a reincarnated double-wide trailer that calls itself the “Backwoods Hamptons.” From River Road, this newfangled roadhouse may not look like much. But those who step inside will find a bar of varnished redwood slab cut from a single tree, felled in the 1940s.