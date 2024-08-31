Jorge Kageyama was enjoying a picnic with friends at Golden Gate Park when the world suddenly stopped.

It was 1:25 p.m. on Saturday when time froze for about 100 people scattered throughout the gardens of the Conservatory of Flowers.

Some were suspended mid-motion while playing catch with a dog, some were drinking water, and one person was on bended knee in the middle of a marriage proposal.

“I have seen this before,” Kageyama, 36, from Mexico, remembered thinking.

Some years back, he had been at Grand Central Station in New York when another group of people froze, emphasizing the routine scenes people pass on a daily basis.