Life

Photos: A 100-person flashmob freezes time in Golden Gate Park

The flashmob that called attention through stillness was inspired by a similar event in New York City.

A person on one knee is presenting a ring to another person covering their face in surprise in a park, surrounded by onlookers enjoying the sunny day.
The freeze-in-place flashmob included one participant kneeling as if to propose. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Jorge Kageyama was enjoying a picnic with friends at Golden Gate Park when the world suddenly stopped.

It was 1:25 p.m. on Saturday when time froze for about 100 people scattered throughout the gardens of the Conservatory of Flowers.

Some were suspended mid-motion while playing catch with a dog, some were drinking water, and one person was on bended knee in the middle of a marriage proposal. 

“I have seen this before,” Kageyama, 36, from Mexico, remembered thinking. 

Some years back, he had been at Grand Central Station in New York when another group of people froze, emphasizing the routine scenes people pass on a daily basis.

The freeze flashmob, put on by San Francisco community group PURSUIT, was inspired by the New York freeze staged by Improv Everywhere. 

In a sunlit park, a man wearing a cap and glasses smiles, holding a frisbee close to the camera. Behind him, people enjoy various activities on the grassy field.
Participants of the flashmob froze for five minutes. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A woman wearing a denim shirt drinks from a cup in a vibrant park, while various people around engage in different activities such as talking, photographing, and lounging.
Jenna Birkmeyer, 31, holds a cup of coffee in a drinking pose for the duration of the improvisational event. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Two people in sunglasses are pointing at something in a park. Others are in the background, with trees and a blue sky visible.
The flashmob was inspired by one in New York City's Grand Central Station. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

PURSUIT organizers Riley Walz and Shreyas Parab came up with the idea after holding a popular scavenger hunt a few months ago.

They were left with hundreds of phone numbers of people who participated and sent a text blast about a freeze-in-place flashmob. They picked what they thought would be the most crowded place in San Francisco. 

“Once a couple minutes passed, I felt like, ‘Oh, this is life now. I’m just going to hold my hands up and pretend to catch this frisbee for eternity now,’” Matthew Siu, a friend of Walz, said.

People enjoy a sunny park with trees and flowers; some walk or take pictures, while a man in red shorts holds a fluffy dog.
Rebecca Wolfe and Humphrey Obuobi watch participants do their thing. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

Participants congregated beforehand to practice, but most of the poses were improvised.

“It’s fun for us participating; it’s fun for those watching,” said Walz, a computer engineer from upstate New York. “It’s just a fun thing to do in SF.”

“I appreciate when fun and silly things happen in the city and make people smile,” agreed Panhandle resident Jenna Birkmeyer, 31.

“I feel like these events are fundraised to bring parts of San Francisco and the greater Bay Area together,” Siu added. “Every time I come to one of these, I run into people that I know from different walks of life. It’s an opportunity to catch up with people. It’s always a good time.”

Golden Gate ParkLifeTheater