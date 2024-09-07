Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Arts & Entertainment

Photos: Eagles of Death Metal headlines free show at a San Francisco skate park

The event at Potrero del Sol Park marked the latest in a free summer concert series.

A man with long hair and tattoos plays a purple electric guitar joyfully amid a lively, cheering outdoor crowd; one person is raising his arm with a beer can.
Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes entertains hundreds of fans at a free show at the Potrero del Sol skate park on Saturday. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

The last time Brad Mofal saw Eagles of Death Metal live was in his home country of South Africa. So seeing the band in his adopted hometown of San Francisco felt as nostalgic as it did novel.

“Both times I have the same memory: just super fun, super great band,” the 33-year-old Fillmore resident said. “I loved them.”

The facetiously misnomered rock group — it’s more rockabilly than metal — drew thousands of fans to Potrero Hill on Saturday afternoon as part of the city’s free summer concert series.

“What else can you ask for as a music fan?” Mofal said.

As someone who works at a music venue in the Tenderloin, he said he loves seeing cultural events open to everyone.

“I feel like there’s an energy in San Francisco that has shifted away from the information era and has shifted more towards the arts and the music,” he said. “I’m trying to be a part of that in the city and it’s good to be a fan of that as well.”

Julie Schuchard, a spokesperson for the concert showrunner Noise Pop, said the event was as much for locals as visitors, drawing attendees from throughout Northern California.

“I think they’re crucial for cultural revitalization,” she said. “I think that arts, entertainment and culture bring people to the city — and I think having events like this kind of shows what is special about San Francisco.”

Four people at an outdoor concert smile, make hand gestures, and seem excited. They are surrounded by a crowd near a stage with a performing band.
The Garcia-Hayes family bonded Saturday over their love of the band. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Two women are sitting on a blanket in a park, smiling at the camera. They are surrounded by other people sitting and talking on the grass, enjoying a sunny day.
Adele Claassen, left, and Amy Black picnicked in the park while listening to one of their favorite bands. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A diverse crowd of excited people enjoy an outdoor event, many smiling and taking photos, with trees and a clear sky in the background.
Concertgoers came from throughout Northern California. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A woman with red hair and sunglasses enthusiastically shouts while holding a drink can. She wears a beige shirt, large hoop earrings, and a pendant necklace. People are around her.
A fan sings along to the headlining band. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A visually striking man with glasses and tattoos leans into the camera, while a crowd of people, including some dancing and others watching a stage, surrounds him in an outdoor setting.
Jimi Flynn dances with fellow fans at the daytime Eagles of Death Metal show. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Two people at an outdoor event raise their hands making rock and roll horns gestures. The man has tattoos, a graphic tank top, and the woman wears sunglasses. They look excited.
Fans Adrian Chacon and Jodi Zuniga rock out at the concert in the park. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A man with wavy hair flips his head back, eyes closed, wearing a denim vest with music patches, and a graphic t-shirt, standing at an outdoor event with a crowd behind him.
Brad Mofal, originally of South Africa, head-bangs the afternoon show. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A large crowd gathers in a park on a sunny day, watching a band perform on an outdoor stage decorated with banners. There are trees and hills in the background.
Eagles of Death Metal performed for a nearly 90-minute set. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

Filed Under

Arts & EntertainmentConcertsLifeMusicPotrero Hill