The last time Brad Mofal saw Eagles of Death Metal live was in his home country of South Africa. So seeing the band in his adopted hometown of San Francisco felt as nostalgic as it did novel.

“Both times I have the same memory: just super fun, super great band,” the 33-year-old Fillmore resident said. “I loved them.”

The facetiously misnomered rock group — it’s more rockabilly than metal — drew thousands of fans to Potrero Hill on Saturday afternoon as part of the city’s free summer concert series.

“What else can you ask for as a music fan?” Mofal said.

As someone who works at a music venue in the Tenderloin, he said he loves seeing cultural events open to everyone.

“I feel like there’s an energy in San Francisco that has shifted away from the information era and has shifted more towards the arts and the music,” he said. “I’m trying to be a part of that in the city and it’s good to be a fan of that as well.”

Julie Schuchard, a spokesperson for the concert showrunner Noise Pop, said the event was as much for locals as visitors, drawing attendees from throughout Northern California.