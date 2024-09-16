With sun-worn hands dusted in dirt, he extracts a bin from the Jenga block tower, plucks out a single vegetable, and cuts it in half with a knife produced from one of the pockets of his pants. Though it looks unremarkable on the outside, the interior of the Badger Flame beet is a work of tie-dyed art, with garnet flesh faceted with concentric saffron-colored circles.

It’s peak summer produce season at Fresh Run Farm, and Peter Martinelli is reveling in the abundance. The first-generation farmer is surrounded by stacks of crates holding the day’s harvest, everything from lustrous cherry tomatoes and tender strawberries to gangly haricots verts and delicate squash blossoms.

In a few short hours, the entire harvest will be some 30 miles away in the kitchen at Quince, one of San Francisco’s most celebrated restaurants. There, chef Michael Tusk and his team will transform Martinelli’s bounty into three-Michelin-star-worthy dishes, including “A Walk Through Fresh Run Farm,” a mosaic of beets, tomatoes, squash, lettuce, and tiny sprigs of herbs, all grown in West Marin and harvested earlier that day.

Even in a region that pretty much invented the farm-to-table restaurant, this kind of direct relationship between farm and kitchen is rare. Martinelli doesn’t just sell what he grows to Tusk and his wife Lindsay’s restaurants, which include Quince, Cotogna, and the soon-to-reopen Verjus. The farmer and the chef are business partners, with the former deciding what to plant based on what the latter wants to cook.

The restaurant pays for the seeds and the farm staff; the farm pays for the land and equipment. The symbiotic relationship benefits both businesses: Tusk doesn’t have to compete with other chefs for the best produce, and Martinelli doesn’t have to worry about making sales calls and deliveries to the city.

It’d be easy to romanticize the setup, but entwining a farm and a restaurant — and keeping the arrangement in place for nearly a decade — is incredibly difficult. Part of the challenge is that Fresh Run Farm is no made-for-Instagram culinary garden, operating almost as much for show as for function. “This is, like, a real working farm,” Tusks says.