Growing up in Piedmont, pastry chef Jessica Fu wasn’t a big fan of mooncakes, the pretty treats traditionally enjoyed for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Her parents got theirs from Sheng Kee, the popular Taiwanese bakery chain, which remains the mooncake go-to for many Bay Area families. They were classically Cantonese: filled with lotus seed paste and salted egg yolk, stamped with a lotus-flower pattern, washed with egg, and baked until golden.

They were also a little too big, a little too dense. “I decided I wanted to make mooncakes that I actually want to eat — ones that reflect the seasons in California,” Fu says.