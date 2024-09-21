As injuries mount, the 49ers have at least one star returning

All-Pro 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga approached coach Kyle Shanahan on the sideline before last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“This is the last one,” Hufanga told his coach. “This is the last one I can handle. I can’t wait to be back next week.”

Hufanga has been out since tearing his ACL in a mid-season game in November, but he’s set to return Sunday, when the 49ers (1-1) visit the Los Angeles Rams (0-2) at SoFi Stadium.

The 49ers have been cautious with the timing of Hufanga’s return. He practiced with the scout team defense over the first two weeks, knocking off rust while working against stars like George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

Now, a defense that has struggled mightily to get off the field is eager to welcome back Hufanga to an actual game. The 49ers have allowed opponents to convert 59% of their third downs, the NFL’s second-worst mark and the team’s worst percentage since at least 2000.

The pass rush and coverage units seemed especially disjointed against the Vikings last week, and the 49ers believe Hufanga is well qualified to help fix that.

“He’s a tremendous communicator,” 49ers president John Lynch said Friday of Hufanga on KNBR. “He’s the quarterback of the back end of that defense.”

Lynch was a Hall of Fame safety in his 15-year playing career. He often watches the 49ers practice not from the sidelines but from a spot in the middle of the field, about 40 yards behind the defensive formation — which allows him to see the action unfold from a similar angle to the one he had during his playing days.

While Hufanga, 24, was rehabbing, he occasionally joined Lynch in watching practice from this vantage point.

“A lot of it was my eyes,” Hufanga said in the locker room Thursday. “What are we seeing with my eyes when we’re out there watching together?”

Hufanga also popped into Shanahan’s office in recent months to watch tape from the offense’s perspective.

“I wanted to learn how they’re trying to attack us,” Hufanga said. “Those are the things you pick up and you learn as we’re trying to make our defense the best in the world.”

The 49ers finished with the NFL’s No. 1 defense by expected points added (EPA) per play in 2022, the year Hufanga earned All-Pro honors. A signature moment of that campaign was his October pick six against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, whom he’ll be staring down Sunday.

In 2023, with Hufanga out the final seven games of the season, the 49ers dropped to No. 10 defensively in EPA per play. Days after the team’s Super Bowl loss, Shanahan fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who’d been with the team for only one season. The 49ers targeted better run and third-down defense as they pivoted to new coordinator Nick Sorensen.

Early results, of course, have been shaky. Beyond their troubles on third down, the 49ers allowed 6.4 yards per rush against Minnesota — an average too evocative of their porous 2023 run defense, which ranked No. 26 in EPA per play. The defense likely avoided complete disaster in Week 2 thanks to two red-zone takeaways from superstar linebacker Fred Warner.

But a two-game sample is small. And it’s come without Hufanga, who seems motivated to make a splash.

Before Hufanga spoke Thursday, fellow defensive backs Ji’Ayir “Tig” Brown and Deommodore Lenoir crossed the room to sit next to their returning teammate at his locker. There was symbolic power in that sight, and Hufanga referenced it as he spoke about raising the bar.

“My second year, I was Pro Bowl, All-Pro, but to me it was really mediocre,” Hufanga said. “I really like to look at it that way. I gotta criticize myself to a standard. I’ve got to be better for this team, more communicative for everyone.