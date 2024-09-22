Kawakami: Yes, it’s going to be one of those long, hard 49ers seasons

Again, they’ve done this: In 2020, after their 2019 Super Bowl campaign, they started 2-3 in the midst of a massive injury wave and eventually succumbed to a 6-10 season. In 2021, they started 3-5 but won seven of their last 10 to finish 10-7 to make the playoffs and the NFC Championship Game. In 2022, they started 3-4 but finished the regular season on a 10-0 streak and got to the NFC Championship Game again.



The 49ers have shown weaknesses already this season. They also have 14 games left and pride themselves on their finishing kick.



“It’s definitely a rough start,” Bosa said. “But there’s a ton of football to be played. We’ve been through some tough stretches before. But we just have to stay together. We have the guys to do it.”



Do they, though? Will this all be fixed when McCaffrey, Samuel, and Kittle are back? When the defense is more put together under new coordinator Nick Sorensen instead of allowing a series of deep passes every week? When the special teams don’t fall apart at especially pivotal moments, as they did Sunday?



The benefit of blowing a game across the board means that no one aspect is under the microscope more than any other. The problem: That’s a lot of things to fix.



“We could’ve ended it on offense, defense, or special teams,” Coach Kyle Shanahan said. “When all three take their turns there at the end, those are the most frustrating ones.”



The bad stuff from the special teams: Jake Moody’s miss from 55 yards that could’ve sealed the game, giving up Xavier Smith’s 38-yard punt return in the final minute to set up the Rams’ game-winning field goal, and, maybe most crucially, letting the Rams convert a momentum-turning fake punt in the second quarter.



“That’s where I thought we had a chance to run away with it, not give them any hope,” Shanahan said of the fake punt. “And that gave them a lot of hope. Got them back in it.”



Add that to the 49ers surrendering a blocked punt that changed the tenor of that game early on against Minnesota, and the 49ers have a pretty serious emergency on their hands. Can it be fixed? Shanahan famously doesn’t care to immerse himself much in special teams. He just wants them to kick well and cover well and not blow the game for his offense and defense. Well, the special teams are helping to blow games. But I think it can be fixed. For now, this seems more like a run of bad miscues at the wrong moment. It’s probably an accumulation of small-sample-size bad luck. It had better be.



On offense, the most egregious moment came when Ronnie Bell, in the game only because of the injury absences, popped open deep on the 49ers’ final possession but absolutely clanked the reception on a well-thrown Purdy pass. A reception there and easy FG would’ve sealed up the victory. But nope.



Why was Bell, who had dropped at least one earlier pass Sunday and has dropped many over his short 49ers career, even in the game? The 49ers played him there over veteran Chris Conley, who isn’t a dropper, and rookie Jacob Cowings, who should get a chance to prove what he can do.



“We’re rotating a lot of guys in there,” Shanahan said. “He was the guy out there. Chris Conley got that early in the game. … Ronnie’s been having a helluva camp. He had a helluva week of practice. But he’s gotta come down with the catch.”