The San Francisco 49ers are a very imbalanced football team. That’s the simple summary leaving Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Though three weeks of data is not a large sample, trends are emerging. Below are the 49ers’ advanced efficiency ranks among the NFL’s 32 teams. Offense and defense are ranked by expected points added (EPA) per play, while special teams is ranked by defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) — a related measure — since public EPA figures are not yet updated for that phase of the game.

Offense: No. 5

Defense: No. 25

Special teams: No. 26

One of these things is not like the others. The offense is delivering efficient yet imperfect football, while the 49ers are languishing in the other two phases. The special teams figure doesn’t even include L.A.’s successful fake punt, since that’s not considered a predictive play; the 49ers would rank No. 31 or 32 if that were part of the equation. (For comparison, last season’s 49ers finished at No. 1 on offense, No. 10 on defense, and No. 26 on special teams.)

Clearly, the 49ers must pick up more slack to better support quarterback Brock Purdy and Co.

“It’s the NFL,” 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa said after Sunday’s loss. “No matter how talented you are, you have to play good on Sunday. We’ve been practicing great. It’s not that. We have to understand what teams are trying to do to us and adjust to it.”

Is that an indictment of new 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, whose unit lost effectiveness against coach Sean McVay’s Rams offense as Sunday’s game progressed? Perhaps. The bottom line is that the 49ers lost a game they should’ve won against an opponent that looked overmatched for a significant stretch. And that only makes the road ahead more difficult.