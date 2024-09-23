University of San Francisco President Paul J. Fitzgerald announced that he’s stepping down after a decade to pursue “his next professional opportunities.”
“Details on timing for this leadership transition are forthcoming,” the USF board of trustees wrote in a university-wide statement on Monday, just a month into the 2024-25 school year.
A search for the Jesuit school’s 29th president is already underway, the school leaders said. Also effective immediately are cabinet-level leadership changes to help with the transition.
USF trustees credited Fitzgerald with helping the school raise upward of $300 million to expand the campus, renovate facilities and develop a new strategic plan.
“I am very proud of all that we — faculty, librarians, staff, administrators, students, and alumni — have accomplished together,” Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. “I am confident that USF has the people and the vision to enliven its distinctive mission, a mission that is perhaps more critical now than ever before. I am committed to doing everything possible to ensure a seamless transition into a new chapter of leadership for the university’s future.”