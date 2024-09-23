Skip to main content
USF president abruptly resigns early in the school year after 10 years at the helm

Father Paul J. Fitzgerald announced his departure on Monday, saying he's stepping down to pursue "his next professional opportunities."

A smiling man wearing glasses and clerical attire with a white collar stands against a stone wall with plants in the background.
Father Paul J. Fitzgerald spent 10 years as USF’s 28th president. | Source: Courtesy University of San Francisco
By The Standard Staff

University of San Francisco President Paul J. Fitzgerald announced that he’s stepping down after a decade to pursue “his next professional opportunities.”

“Details on timing for this leadership transition are forthcoming,” the USF board of trustees wrote in a university-wide statement on Monday, just a month into the 2024-25 school year.

A search for the Jesuit school’s 29th president is already underway, the school leaders said. Also effective immediately are cabinet-level leadership changes to help with the transition.

USF trustees credited Fitzgerald with helping the school raise upward of $300 million to expand the campus, renovate facilities and develop a new strategic plan.

“I am very proud of all that we — faculty, librarians, staff, administrators, students, and alumni — have accomplished together,” Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. “I am confident that USF has the people and the vision to enliven its distinctive mission, a mission that is perhaps more critical now than ever before. I am committed to doing everything possible to ensure a seamless transition into a new chapter of leadership for the university’s future.” 

