Looking for 2 seats to the A’s game? Fans vandalize Coliseum

A viral video clip posted to X shows two people in A’s gear removing rusted seats from the Coliseum as spectators cheer during Tuesday’s game against the Rangers. The kerfuffle prompted the A’s and other teams to urge fans to remain peaceful at the team’s final two games in Oakland.

On the eve of the A’s departure from Oakland, fans frustrated with the team’s disastrous exit are getting rowdy.

Fans are taking the literal seats out of the Coliseum 😭 pic.twitter.com/tmbSCM1YSY

“You want it to be a nice goodbye, but with how [John] Fisher handled things, that letter was like a kick in the ass,” said 26-year-old Christian Corona, referring to a letter the widely reviled A’s owner penned to fans Monday.

Several fans tailgating outside the Coliseum ahead of Wednesday night’s game said they had seen the video and weren’t surprised to see people acting out.

The A’s said the fans who removed the two seats from section 123, along the third base line, were stopped by security but did not say if they were arrested or ejected from the game. The seats were reinstalled in time for Wednesday’s game, the team said.

“The team delivered an exciting walk-off win last night,” the A’s said in a statement. “We ask that fans refrain from damaging the Coliseum during the final two games. We appreciate the majority of fans who are celebrating with us responsibly.”

Representatives of the Oakland Coliseum did not respond to a request for comment.

Prodding tongs into a charcoal grill in the Coliseum’s parking lot, Derek Newkirk said he has toyed with the idea of taking something from the stadium, like a number from a seat or dirt from the field.

“We were joking about taking the [mens bathroom] trough,” the 47-year-old said. “My wife wants to take something from the stadium too.”

Greg Gomez called the people who removed the seats “stupid” but said he’s not surprised by fans trying to snag pieces of the Coliseum as memorabilia, as nearly six decades of the A’s playing in Oakland come to a close.