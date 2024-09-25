From Portola to kink to James Blake, the 15 coolest things to do in SF this week

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the new event newsletter of the same name, founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities that are worthy of their time. The Standard will feature all of those events, plus a few bonus ones, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
The California Academy of Sciences has a new photography exhibit, plus DJs echoing through its penguin zone, planetarium, and jellyfish tank.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-10 p.m.
- Address
- 55 Music Concourse Dr.
Expect street food, live music, carnival games, a stinky durian-eating contest, and more at this seven-block festival.
- Website
- Sunset Night Market
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 27, 5-10 p.m.
Stroll through open studios in a three-floor warehouse in the Mission, and meet the artists over wine and cheese.
- Website
- SF Open Studios
- Date and time
- Preview Friday, Sept. 27, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Address
- 1890 Bryant St.
Whether you’re warming up for Portola or curing your FOMO, catch a slew of amazing acts who are not playing the festival.
- Website
- Portola Music Festival
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.-3 a.m.
- Address
- The Midway, 900 Marin St.
Board this floating movie theater as it screens the Johnny Depp classic while cruising through the Bay.
- Website
- Floating Features
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.
- Address
- Pier 43 1⁄2
From BTS to Squid Game, Korean culture has swept the world. Experience it first-hand at the “Hallyu!” exhibit of fashion, film sets, and interactive installations.
- Website
- Asian Art Museum
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 27, 8-10 p.m.
- Address
- 200 Larkin St.
Celebrate Cambodian heritage with food vendors, dance exhibitions, and musical performances by rockers Dengue Fever and others.
- Website
- Cambodia Day
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m-8:30 p.m.
- Address
- Union Square
Bring your fur babies for doggie dance, trick, and costume contests.
- Website
- Dog Days of Summer
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The biggest electronic artists, including Rufus Du Sol, Justice, Four Tet, and M.I.A., take over piers and warehouses for this two-day fest.
- Website
- Portola Music Festival
- Date and time
- Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29, 1 p.m.
- Address
- Pier 80
Dress in white and blue for this ball featuring DJ sets from the founders of Twitch and Reddit. Hosts GoodPeople, Modernist, and We Heart SF support a range of local charities.
- Website
- Cloud9
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
- Address
- 1538 Fillmore St.
SF’s premier Pride party crew will fill the Mission nightclub and its patio with neon art, go-go dancers, drag performers, and DJs.
- Website
- Electroluxx
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.
- Address
- 161 Erie St.
The legendary Chinatown after-hours event returns for a third year with special guest performers in a swanky secret venue.
- Website
- DJ Dials
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
The 41st annual SF leather-and-fetish fair will literally expose you to the art, fashion, and joys of sexual liberation.
- Website
- Folsom Street Fair
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Address
- 145 9th St.
The kink continues at this gonzo party parlor complete with cuddle spots and an amusement-park train.
- Website
- The Fuzzy Place
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m.
- Address
- DM for RSVP link
Soul-crushing ballads, beguiling head-nodders, and electronic ecstasy are on the lineup for this small performance at a secret venue.
- Website
- James Blake
- Date and time
- Monday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.
- Address
- Location TBA