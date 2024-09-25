Skip to main content
From Portola to kink to James Blake, the 15 coolest things to do in SF this week

A joyous woman is raised above a crowd at a festival, arms spread wide, smiling.
A lively crowd fills up Pier 80’s warehouse at the Portola Music Festival. | Source: Goldenvoice
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the new event newsletter of the same name, founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities that are worthy of their time.

‘NightLife’: BigPicture

The California Academy of Sciences has a new photography exhibit, plus DJs echoing through its penguin zone, planetarium, and jellyfish tank.

Two people silhouetted against a large aquarium tank full of colorful fish; one holds a drink, and they appear to be engaged in conversation, enjoying the marine view.
Guests hang out after hours at the Cal Acadamy’s NightLife series. | Source: California Academy of Sciences
Website
California Academy of Sciences
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-10 p.m.
Address
55 Music Concourse Dr.

Sunset Night Market with 150 vendors

Expect street food, live music, carnival games, a stinky durian-eating contest, and more at this seven-block festival.

Website
Sunset Night Market
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 27, 5-10 p.m.
Address
Irving Street between 19th and 26th avenues

SF Open Studios featuring 100 artists

Stroll through open studios in a three-floor warehouse in the Mission, and meet the artists over wine and cheese.

Website
SF Open Studios
Date and time
Preview Friday, Sept. 27, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address
1890 Bryant St.

Portola Raccoon Social with Anish Kumar, Bob Moses, and more

Whether you’re warming up for Portola or curing your FOMO, catch a slew of amazing acts who are not playing the festival.

Website
Portola Music Festival
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.-3 a.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

Floating Features: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ on a boat

Board this floating movie theater as it screens the Johnny Depp classic while cruising through the Bay.

Website
Floating Features
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.
Address
Pier 43 1⁄2

Asian Art Museum’s K-Pop/Korean culture exhibit opening party

From BTS to Squid Game, Korean culture has swept the world. Experience it first-hand at the “Hallyu!” exhibit of fashion, film sets, and interactive installations.

Website
Asian Art Museum
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 27, 8-10 p.m.
Address
200 Larkin St.

Cambodia Day fest with Dengue Fever

Celebrate Cambodian heritage with food vendors, dance exhibitions, and musical performances by rockers Dengue Fever and others.

Website
Cambodia Day
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m-8:30 p.m.
Address
Union Square

Dog Days of Summer

Bring your fur babies for doggie dance, trick, and costume contests.

A group of seven dogs in different outfits is sitting together. Above them, a backdrop displays the words &quot;DOG DAYS OF SUMMER.&quot;
Dogs pose for a portrait at the 2023 Dog Days of Summer. | Source: Into The Streets
Website
Dog Days of Summer
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Address
The Crossing at East Cut, 250 Main St.

Portola Music Festival

The biggest electronic artists, including Rufus Du Sol, Justice, Four Tet, and M.I.A., take over piers and warehouses for this two-day fest.

A crowd of people stands under a red tent, watching a brightly lit stage with screens and performers, while various lights and smoke effects enhance the atmosphere.
Listeners gather around the stage at the 2022 Portola Music Festival at Pier 80. | Source: Sarah Holtz/The Standard
Website
Portola Music Festival
Date and time
Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29, 1 p.m.
Address
Pier 80

Cloud9’s benefit bash

Dress in white and blue for this ball featuring DJ sets from the founders of Twitch and Reddit. Hosts GoodPeople, Modernist, and We Heart SF support a range of local charities.

Website
Cloud9
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Address
1538 Fillmore St.

Electroluxx Folsom party at Public Works

SF’s premier Pride party crew will fill the Mission nightclub and its patio with neon art, go-go dancers, drag performers, and DJs.

Website
Electroluxx
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.
Address
161 Erie St.

DJ Dials’ Dimsum Portola after-party

The legendary Chinatown after-hours event returns for a third year with special guest performers in a swanky secret venue.

Website
DJ Dials
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Folsom Street Fair Kink Festival

The 41st annual SF leather-and-fetish fair will literally expose you to the art, fashion, and joys of sexual liberation.

A person in a red leather jacket, with black leather gloves, wears a thick metal chain with a padlock around their neck. Another person's hand is resting on the neck with the chain.
Put on your finest leather for this year's Folsom Street Fair. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Website
Folsom Street Fair
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Address
145 9th St.

Folsom after-hours at the Fuzzy Place

The kink continues at this gonzo party parlor complete with cuddle spots and an amusement-park train.

Website
The Fuzzy Place
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m.
Address
DM for RSVP link

An intimate evening with pianist James Blake

Soul-crushing ballads, beguiling head-nodders, and electronic ecstasy are on the lineup for this small performance at a secret venue.

Website
James Blake
Date and time
Monday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.
Address
Location TBA

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

