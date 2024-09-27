Soaring 187 feet above San Francisco’s eastern waterfront near Pier 90, the vividly hued mural “Bayview Rise” is set for demolition — possibly as soon as next fall.

It’s not because the enormous, illuminated artwork has haters; the piece, which went up in 2014, was always meant to be temporary. The Port of San Francisco owns the grain elevator and silo on which the mural was painted — along with the rest of the defunct industrial complex — and is working to redevelop the site as part of efforts to clean up the city’s eastern shoreline.

In an Instagram post this week, Bayview advocacy group Economic Development on Third referred to the mural’s impending demise, which the port confirmed to The Standard.

Spokesperson Eric Young said the port will tear down most of the site’s structures, including “some steel conveyor bridges, the steel towers on the wharf, and the timber wharf” as soon as fall 2025.