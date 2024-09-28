In a second-story room with sweeping views of boats skimming across the water and the Bay Bridge stretching into the distance, Jane Connors makes a declaration: “I think the Ferry Building is the great hope of San Francisco.”

Of course, this comes from the woman who has served as the famous food hall’s general manager — or “fairy godmother,” as she likes to say — since 2003. So, yes, she might be biased.

But she also might be right.



The grandiose statement came in early September, when Connors and the rest of the Ferry Building management team had victoriously and strategically filled almost every one of the building’s retail slots. This was a big turnaround from early 2021, when many of the food hall’s most prominent spaces were dark. Today, there is just one empty storefront: the west-facing space formerly occupied by MarketBar, which the owner says is in lease negotiations with a potential tenant. Rumor has it a cooking school may enter the mix.