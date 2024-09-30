Grading the 49ers: Brock Purdy has completely changed the offense

Hints of the revolution already existed last season. The 49ers under coach Kyle Shanahan, a traditionally run-heavy team, called 109 pass plays against only 77 run plays in the playoffs.

That differential, of course, can be heavily determined by game situation. But that particular gap was too big to disregard, especially since the 49ers were essentially balanced between run and pass during their big NFC Championship Game comeback effort against the Detroit Lions. It clearly indicated that Shanahan was unafraid of unleashing his young quarterback, Brock Purdy, at a frequency that could alter the 49ers offense.