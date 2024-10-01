The inside story of Buster Posey’s Giants coronation

Posey also repeatedly brought up another familiar name: Brian Sabean, architect of the title teams in 2010, 2012, and 2014, and the guy who drafted Posey in 2008. Sabean, who became a Giants consultant after he was replaced by Zaidi in 2018, has been working in a similar role for the Yankees for the last few years.



Could Sabean be a part of Posey’s new front office? “We texted last night,” Posey said. “I think I need to talk to him and understand [his situation].”



Posey said the Giants will continue to use analytics to make personnel decisions, but it’s clear he will pay more attention to clubhouse chemistry and traditional analysis than Zaidi ever did. That doesn’t mean Posey will be right more often than Zaidi was, but it means Giants fans will understand what he’s seeing and doing far more than they ever understood Zaidi’s methods. They will feel a part of what Posey is doing. The fans will trust it, because they trust Posey.



The players will feel that, too. So will the rest of the Giants’ organization.



“Every day, the more I’m around him — like you saw it when he first came into the league — was a leader from Day 1,” Johnson said. “He has that confidence and presence and [he’s] secure enough to know what he doesn’t know, too.”



Posey was confident enough to sign a relatively brief three-year contract for this role. Of course, how would the rest of the ownership group possibly dismiss Posey after only three seasons? He’s an owner, too, after all. But I think Posey is going into this job feeling he has to prove himself, and that he’ll know it faster than anyone if he’s not right for it.



“The length [of the contract] didn’t make a difference,” Posey said. “I’m honestly just looking at this from … I’ve mentioned compartmentalize. Just really stay in the moment as much as I can. I know this is a unique opportunity. I’m hopeful that I can play a role in bringing back the next great team out there on the field. But ultimately, it’s not my identity, either. There’s things in life that are more important than baseball. I’ve got a loving wife and four loving kids. Whether it’s this role or not this role, life’s pretty good.”



But Posey said yes to this because he believes he’s the right person to do it. Because he desperately wants to see the Giants win another World Series or two.



“We’re in the memory-making business,” Posey said a few times during the presser.



I asked him later, what does that really mean?



“I’ve seen videos during playoff runs for us, where it might’ve been a big moment when there was a hundred people in a bar in San Francisco,” Posey said. “And the TV’s on, and they all go bonkers. That’s a memory. They’re going to remember being in that moment. They’re going to remember who they were with there. When I talk about memories, it’s the relationships that come from moments in the game.”



The Giants owners know that some of the bond between the team and its fans has weakened over the last few years. That’s not all Zaidi’s fault; he did his best. But he just was never interested in the more emotional parts of being the leader of the Giants.



And Posey — from 2010, 2012, 2014 and countless other magic moments — is the personification of how powerful those emotional connections can be. He’s President Posey now because of it. And all he has to do is build a team that can create about a thousand more of those memories.