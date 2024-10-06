Skip to main content
Photos: Castro Street Fair marks golden anniversary in sweltering heat

One of the city's most popular block parties turned 50 on Sunday.

Two people walk side by side on a street, holding parasols. One is wearing a tank top and shorts, the other is shirtless in shorts. The street is lined with market stalls.
Patrick Freeman, 33, and Hung Tran, 44, staying cool under their umbrellas at the Castro Street Fair. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

One of San Francisco’s most popular and enduring street fairs turned 50 on Sunday under sunny skies and sweltering heat in the city’s iconic LGBTQ+ district.

Founded by Harvey Milk before he went on to become the city’s first openly gay elected official as a way to boost small businesses, the Castro Street Fair has stayed true to its roots all these decades later.

Attendees strolled through the Castro District block party checking out vendor booths staffed by local merchants as local dance troupes and musicians entertained the crowds.

While the city normally warms up in early fall after a foggy late summer, a regional heatwave Sunday cranked up the temps to 95 degrees, which had festivalgoers ducking under parasols and clutching cold drinks.

A person wears a vibrant fruit and flower headdress, colorful makeup, and a purple top adorned with sparkles and layered necklaces.
Juan Davila, dressed as Carmen Miranda. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A bustling street festival with colorful tents, diverse crowds, and rainbow flags, set against a hilly background with houses and trees.
Crowds strolled through the fair amid a blistering heatwave. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A group of cheerleaders in red &quot;Cheer San Francisco&quot; shirts perform energetically with pom-poms on a sunny street, while spectators watch in the background.
Cheer San Francisco entertained fair-goers. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A man performs an acrobatic pole move, gripping it upside down, while a woman in a swimsuit applauds nearby. Tents and people fill the sunny street scene.
Alfredo Meneses, 33, pole dances on Market. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person with tattoos and a beard holds a happy bulldog wearing a pink outfit in a carrier. The background features colorful items and decorative displays.
Sabatino Fusco, 37, peruses vendor stalls with his French bulldog Minni. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person is ladling pink juice from a large container into a cup at an outdoor market stand. Multiple colorful drink containers surround them under a canopy.
The Pitayas Locas juice stand provided much-needed respite to the fair-goers. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Several people stand at a market stall; one is naked except for a backpack. Another person pets a dog wearing a pink harness. Bags of snacks are visible.
Dogs and people alike tried their best to keep their cool. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A lively group of people socializing on a colorful street corner with rainbow flags, vibrant outfits, and the sign for Castro Tattoo visible.
Shade-seekers at the fair. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Three individuals in vibrant attire stand outdoors. One person is in colorful drag with a polka dot outfit. Another sports a bedazzled cap, and the third wears a festival shirt.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during their blessing announcement at the fair. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A black cap with a &quot;Castro Street Fair&quot; patch featuring a rainbow and red tower lies on a sparkly surface with pink fabric nearby.
A hat with an embroidered homage to the street fair's long history. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

