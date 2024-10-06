One of San Francisco’s most popular and enduring street fairs turned 50 on Sunday under sunny skies and sweltering heat in the city’s iconic LGBTQ+ district.

Founded by Harvey Milk before he went on to become the city’s first openly gay elected official as a way to boost small businesses, the Castro Street Fair has stayed true to its roots all these decades later.

Attendees strolled through the Castro District block party checking out vendor booths staffed by local merchants as local dance troupes and musicians entertained the crowds.