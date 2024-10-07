What’s more, at their nadirs in those seasons, the 49ers were performing significantly worse in most metrics than they are now.

The data corroborate Bosa’s point: The 49ers have been through worse. They started 2021 at 3-5; the following year, they began 3-4. They reached the NFC Championship Game in both seasons.

“This organization, since Kyle has taken over, has found ways to win,” Bosa said. “If you’re turning the ball over and you’re not making those plays on defense in those crucial moments, you’re going to lose in the NFL. I haven’t lost any confidence in the team. It’s early. It’s a long year. We’ve been through worse, and I think we’ll respond well.”

Such struggles are out of character for the 49ers, but they aren’t without precedent. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been around the 49ers since 2019, when coach Kyle Shanahan first fielded a winning team, and he succinctly summarized that duality after Sunday’s loss.

The first collapse came in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. The second came Sunday, when the 49ers wilted in the heat against the Arizona Cardinals, on their way to a 24-23 defeat.

Over the first five weeks of this season, the San Francisco 49ers have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in a pair of divisional games.

These EPA (expected points added) ranks are taken from the low points in three of the last four seasons: when they were 3-5 in 2021, 3-4 in 2022, and 2-3 this year.

Sure, there was major early instability at quarterback in the past. Jimmy Garoppolo started in the driver’s seat to begin 2021 but suffered a Week 4 injury, giving way to rookie Trey Lance. In 2022, Lance took the No. 1 spot to begin the season but broke his ankle in Week 2, so Garoppolo replaced him. Brock Purdy, who has since given the 49ers true stability at QB, wouldn’t splash onto the scene until much later in his rookie 2022 season.

But that context is useful only for the offensive rankings, and it’s worth emphasizing that the established presence of Purdy is the 49ers’ most valuable asset now. They didn’t have this luxury at the most important position when righting the ship from previous struggles.

The defensive rankings might provide useful perspective. Despite the 49ers’ early-2024 struggles, the 2021 defense — which was also breaking in a new defensive coordinator — was much worse than the current unit. And even the 2022 defense, which finished ranked No. 1 in the NFL, wasn’t much better at its low point than what the 49ers have delivered so far this season.