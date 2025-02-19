Ad for campaign membership
Nancy Pelosi’s husband gets kidney from daughter

A man with gray hair is seated, wearing a dark suit and tie, looking ahead thoughtfully. Other similarly dressed individuals are visible but blurred in the background.
Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, was released from a hospital Tuesday after receiving a kidney that was donated by his daughter Jacquline. | Source: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
By George Kelly

Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, was released from a hospital Tuesday after receiving a kidney that was donated by his daughter Jacquline, a spokesperson announced.

The transplant surgery took place Friday at UCSF Medical Center, according to Nancy Pelosi’s office.

“With love and generosity my daughter Jacqueline, to whom I am endlessly grateful, is the donor,” Paul Pelosi, 84, said in a statement.

He praised the medical team at UCSF for their treatment.

“Under their guidance and the care of Nancy and our family, Jacqueline and I are on the path to a full recovery,” he said.

Paul Pelosi had previously been hospitalized in October 2022, after he was attacked with a hammer during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi has been on the mend from surgery in December after breaking her hip in a fall during an World War II anniversary event in Luxembourg.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

