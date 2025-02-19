Nancy Pelosi’s husband gets kidney from daughter

“With love and generosity my daughter Jacqueline, to whom I am endlessly grateful, is the donor,” Paul Pelosi, 84, said in a statement.

The transplant surgery took place Friday at UCSF Medical Center, according to Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, was released from a hospital Tuesday after receiving a kidney that was donated by his daughter Jacquline, a spokesperson announced.

He praised the medical team at UCSF for their treatment.

“Under their guidance and the care of Nancy and our family, Jacqueline and I are on the path to a full recovery,” he said.