Nancy Pelosi fractures hip in fall, sources say

A woman in an orange suit stands amidst a crowd seated outdoors, with people talking and walking around. In the background, there are American flags.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized while traveling to Luxembourg with a congressional delegation. | Source: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
By Tomoki Chien

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized after falling and fracturing her hip during an event in Luxembourg, sources close to the congresswoman told The New York Times.

She is “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” a Pelosi spokesperson wrote in a statement Friday.

Pelosi tripped while descending a marble staircase at the Grand Ducal Palace and took a hard fall, The Times reported.

The image shows a grand historic building with ornate architectural details, peaked roofs, and flags. It's illuminated against a twilight sky, creating a majestic scene.
Pelosi reportedly tripped on a staircase at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City. | Source: Godard F/Getty Images

The congresswoman was visiting Luxembourg with a bipartisan congressional delegation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. Her spokesperson said she is no longer able to attend the remainder of the ceremonies but continues to work.

No additional details about the injury were immediately available.

Tomoki Chien can be reached at tchien@sfstandard.com

