Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized after falling and fracturing her hip during an event in Luxembourg, sources close to the congresswoman told The New York Times.
She is “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” a Pelosi spokesperson wrote in a statement Friday.
Pelosi tripped while descending a marble staircase at the Grand Ducal Palace and took a hard fall, The Times reported.
The congresswoman was visiting Luxembourg with a bipartisan congressional delegation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. Her spokesperson said she is no longer able to attend the remainder of the ceremonies but continues to work.
No additional details about the injury were immediately available.