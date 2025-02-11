Skip to main content
Where will celebrities be eating during All-Star Weekend? Try these 8 restaurants

You may be average-sized and not know how to dribble, but you can still dine like an NBA star.

A waiter in a patterned shirt and apron smiles as he serves food to a group of people seated in a lively restaurant with hanging plants and a busy kitchen.
The Divisadero Italian restaurant Che Fico is popular with Gwyneth Paltrow and Anderson Cooper. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
By Lauren Saria

Restaurants are gearing up to wine and dine NBA players and other superstars who will descend on San Francisco for NBA All-Star Weekend. Regardless of your level of interest in sports, this means an opportunity for a close brush with celebrity. The long weekend’s lineup of events includes star-studded parties and concerts by Zedd, Noah Kahan, Flo Rida, and the Chainsmokers. 

Hoping to rub elbows with visiting VIPs? Here are eight restaurants where you might have a chance.

Tosca Cafe

Three people are dining outside under string lights at a table with a checkered cloth. A city street and a tall illuminated building are visible at night.
Tosca Cafe has a famous clientele, including Sean Penn. | Source: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/SF Chronicle/Getty Images

There are plenty of reasons why celebs head to Tosca Cafe in North Beach. The Italian favorite has two legendary private dining areas: the Back Room, where Sean Penn allegedly shot a bullet into the wall, and the tiny Chef’s Room, tucked upstairs to overlook the plebes in the main space below. Plus there’s the fact that owner Anna Weinberg has more than a few famous NBA friends, like Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, and even Lebron James, who gifted her tickets to a Warriors game in December, according to a post on Instagram. Tosca has tables open all weekend, plus there’s always the option to belly up to the bar for a boozy House Cappuccino.

Address
Tosca Cafe, 242 Columbus Ave., North Beach

Epic Steak and Waterbar

A vibrant outdoor restaurant by the waterfront features palm trees and string lights. A towering bridge spans the background. Diners sit at tables enjoying the view.
Views of the bay and Bay Bridge make Waterbar a popular destination for professional athletes and other VIPs. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Managing partner Pete Sittnick says it’s not uncommon to spot sports VIPs like Joe Montana, Isaiah Thomas, and Ken Griffey Jr. cutting into steaks or slurping oysters in the shadow of the Bay Bridge. While both Embarcadero-front restaurants see more than their fair share of high-profile diners, the straightforward steakhouse tends to be slightly more popular with the athlete crowd. “Maybe they’re just meat eaters,” Sittnick speculates. Both restaurants have limited reservations available for All-Star Weekend, though walk-ins are welcome at the bars at both.

Website
Epic Steak
Address
369 The Embarcadero
Website
Waterbar
Address
399 The Embarcadero

House of Prime Rib

A slice of King Henry VIII English Cut.
Both the Giants and Warriors have hosted team dinners at House of Prime Rib. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard

This stalwart has a roster of famous fans, including Chuck Norris and players from the Giants and Warriors, both of which have hosted team dinners there. It’s near impossible to get in without a reservation — unless, of course, you’re famous — but normies can keep an eye on OpenTable for last-minute cancellations or try to walk in for a seat at the bar. Though the menu is notoriously simple, featuring just a few options for the cut of beef and accompanying sides, if you want to order like a pro, study up on the secret items

Address
House of Prime Rib, 1906 Van Ness Ave., Pork Gulch
Website
www.houseofprimerib.net

Cotogna and Quince 

Three-Michelin-starred Quince and its more casual counterpart, Cotogna, have been frequented by none other than Beyonce, rumor has it. Though owners Michael and Lindsay Tusk will not comment on their guests, we can confirm that Kim Kardashian, too, is among them; she posted her meal at Cotogna last year on Instagram, praising the focaccia di recco and raviolo di ricotta, one of the signature dishes. Limited reservations are available for Thursday lunch service at Quince, though the à la carte bar menu is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Cotogna has a handful of tables open for dinner Thursday and lunch and dinner Friday.

Website
Cotogna
Address
490 Pacific Ave., Jackson Square
Website
Quince
Address
470 Pacific Ave., Jackson Square 

Pabu

General manager Bobby Caffese is tight-lipped about the high-profile diners who have come through the doors of FiDi’s Pabu, saying only that “chef Michael Mina is a high-profile individual himself, so we definitely see that caliber of individual.” One famous fan is LeBron James, who visited with then–teammates Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook back in 2020. A big draw of the izakaya is the layout of the dining room, Caffese says. The bar area has elevated booths from which diners can survey the room, while the sushi counter offers a more intimate experience. Semi-private booths provide the most solitude for notable diners looking to hide in plain sight. Reservations are available throughout the weekend via Seven Rooms

Website
Pabu
Address
101 California St., Financial District 

Che Fico 

A group of people sit around a long wooden table in a restaurant. Warm light from ornate chandeliers illuminates the scene, creating a cozy ambiance.
Che Fico has two private dining spaces to accommodate customers who seek a less conspicuous experience. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Chef and owner David Nayfeld says Che Fico’s list of celebrity fans includes Gweneth Paltrow, actor Jonathan Tucker, and Anderson Cooper. (“There was a time when our pineapple pizza would be referred to as the Anderson Cooper pizza.”) And with spinoff Che Fico Pizzeria open in the Warriors’ backyard at Thrive City, athletes, coaches, and owners are regulars, he says. As far as spotting famous clientele, Che Fico offers the upstairs Celentano Room, accessed via private staircase, and the former Che Fico Alimentari space downstairs. “It’s its own private restaurant, basically, so we’re able to give complete and total anonymity to people,” he says. Che Fico is almost fully booked for the weekend, though the bar is available for walk-ins. 

Website
Che Fico
Address
838 Divisadero St., Alamo Square 

