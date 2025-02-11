General manager Bobby Caffese is tight-lipped about the high-profile diners who have come through the doors of FiDi’s Pabu, saying only that “chef Michael Mina is a high-profile individual himself, so we definitely see that caliber of individual.” One famous fan is LeBron James, who visited with then–teammates Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook back in 2020. A big draw of the izakaya is the layout of the dining room, Caffese says. The bar area has elevated booths from which diners can survey the room, while the sushi counter offers a more intimate experience. Semi-private booths provide the most solitude for notable diners looking to hide in plain sight. Reservations are available throughout the weekend via Seven Rooms.