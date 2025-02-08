Gallery of 6 photos

Expand photo Click arrows to view

the slideshow Swipe

1 2 3 4 5 6 6 Go to previous photo Go to next photo

Perry D’Andrea sings a Sinatra tune Wednesday at Music City. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

An assortment of drinks at the venue. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard





Food is delivered to Music City patrons.



| Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

The scene at the bar. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

Billy Volkmann is excited to eat his pizza. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard